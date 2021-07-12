Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Up to $128.31

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $128.31, but opened at $137.00. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $128.39, with a volume of 1,208 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.57.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $2,731,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 420,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,792,775.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $35,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,890 shares of company stock worth $14,552,328 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

