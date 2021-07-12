Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Lifted by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,871,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $392.94. 18,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,530. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.71. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.36 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.32 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total transaction of $598,135.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,261 shares of company stock worth $48,704,001. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.69.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.