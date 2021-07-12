Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to report earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.37). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($6.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.51) to ($4.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In other news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $204,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $13,243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 262.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 301.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 58,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPTX stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.43. The company had a trading volume of 188,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,927. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.99. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $54.43 and a one year high of $141.30.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

