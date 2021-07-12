Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TUP. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an e+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, upgraded Tupperware Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.60. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.87.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tim Minges purchased 7,400 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 76.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 544,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 235,606 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 23.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 55,144 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 9.8% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

