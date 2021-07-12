TrumpCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $414,046.26 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $414,046.26 and $546.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00059244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00036554 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00264868 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00037311 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

