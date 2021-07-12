trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.81.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 815.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

