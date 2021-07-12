TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$21.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.86. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$13.86 and a 52 week high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.45.
TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TransAlta Renewables Company Profile
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.