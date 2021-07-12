TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$21.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.86. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$13.86 and a 52 week high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNW shares. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.56.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.