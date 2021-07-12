Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NYSE:TW) President William Hult Sells 42,088 Shares

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NYSE:TW) President William Hult sold 42,088 shares of Tradeweb Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $3,601,891.04.

William Hult also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tradeweb Markets alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, William Hult sold 79,037 shares of Tradeweb Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $6,776,632.38.

TW stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,517 shares.

Tradeweb Markets Inc builds and operates electronic marketplaces in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's marketplaces facilitate trading in a range of asset classes, including rates, credit, money markets, and equities. It offers pre-trade data and analytics, trade execution, and trade processing, as well as post-trade data, analytics, and reporting services.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Tradeweb Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradeweb Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.