Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,086 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 181% compared to the average volume of 2,164 call options.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALB. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

NYSE ALB traded up $14.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,869. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

