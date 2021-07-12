Toroso Investments LLC Raises Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AON by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 0.9% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 3.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $236.31 on Monday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $260.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.21.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

