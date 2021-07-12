Toroso Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 7,877 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCH. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 100.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 929,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,178,000 after acquiring an additional 139,448 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,327,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

PCH stock opened at $55.07 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

