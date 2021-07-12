Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 2,102 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 156,447 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

