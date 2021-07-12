Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGP. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $171.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.