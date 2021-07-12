Toroso Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,317 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after buying an additional 1,757,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after buying an additional 1,738,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after buying an additional 1,501,613 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EB opened at $17.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.09.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%. The firm had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

