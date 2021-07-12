Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after acquiring an additional 629,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,224,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 530.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,476 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $38,790,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $325.63 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.62 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 112.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

