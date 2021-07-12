Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 351 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PODD stock opened at $280.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.54. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $185.24 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,159.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.23.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.