Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Titan International reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after buying an additional 224,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Titan International by 498.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 841,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 327,708 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 68.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 269,187 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Titan International has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.07 million, a PE ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

