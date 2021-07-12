Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Titan International reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Titan International.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.17 million.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after buying an additional 224,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Titan International by 498.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 841,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 327,708 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 68.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 269,187 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Titan International stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Titan International has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.07 million, a PE ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29.
About Titan International
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
Recommended Story: G-20
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.