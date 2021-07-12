Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 642.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 608,520 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.34% of Unum Group worth $19,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after buying an additional 1,218,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Unum Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,944,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Unum Group by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, increased their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NYSE UNM opened at $27.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

