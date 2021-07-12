Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 5,371.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $17,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 638,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,953,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $195,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,633.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $53,666.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $431,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,629 shares of company stock worth $5,681,228 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $38.88 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.46.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

