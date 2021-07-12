Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $16.46 Million Stock Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 25.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 421,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,859 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in GoodRx were worth $16,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GoodRx by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after buying an additional 1,054,662 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,613,000 after buying an additional 163,273 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after acquiring an additional 167,530 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 692,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,011,000 after acquiring an additional 492,862 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

GoodRx stock opened at $32.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 198,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $5,935,258.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and sold 1,532,892 shares valued at $54,620,142. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

