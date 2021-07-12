Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 45,319 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,319 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $20,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $46.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.93.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $392,404.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,759. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

