Thrive Token Hits Market Capitalization of $139,537.90 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Thrive Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $139,537.90 and $525.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.19 or 0.00920004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005408 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.