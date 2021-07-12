The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $166.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

TRV has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.77.

NYSE:TRV opened at $153.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $237,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,111,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

