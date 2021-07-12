The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

TTC opened at $112.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.88. The Toro has a twelve month low of $64.06 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Toro by 248.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Toro by 405.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

