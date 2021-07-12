The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Holdings Decreased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Timken were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in The Timken by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.35. 721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,786. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.74.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,190,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $3,148,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,937,274.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TKR. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

