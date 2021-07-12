The Sandbox (SAND) Market Cap Hits $296.63 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 57.4% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $296.63 million and $168.82 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008129 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $478.82 or 0.01462523 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

