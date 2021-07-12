The RealReal, Inc. (NYSE:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright Sells 60,000 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NYSE:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,201,800.00.

The RealReal stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.89. 69,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

