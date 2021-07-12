The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Acquires £150.15 in Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Neal Narendra Gandhi bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($196.17).

Neal Narendra Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Neal Narendra Gandhi bought 52 shares of The Panoply stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($195.66).

On Monday, May 10th, Neal Narendra Gandhi bought 38,150 shares of The Panoply stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £99,953 ($130,589.23).

The Panoply stock opened at GBX 284.60 ($3.72) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 278.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £231.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68. The Panoply Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 325 ($4.25).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from The Panoply’s previous dividend of $0.20.

About The Panoply

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

