The Lovesac Company (NYSE:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer Sells 69,749 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NYSE:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 69,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $5,596,659.76.

Shares of NYSE LOVE traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,247 shares.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.