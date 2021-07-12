The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,005,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,873,000 after acquiring an additional 625,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,079,000 after acquiring an additional 595,276 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,807 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 211.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 518,713 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In related news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.78. 2,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,281. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

