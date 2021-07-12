The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €33.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DUE. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.80 ($43.29).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DUE stock opened at €34.42 ($40.49) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €33.50. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €21.96 ($25.84) and a 12-month high of €37.78 ($44.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -122.93.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.