The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.52

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$89.52 and last traded at C$89.26, with a volume of 2747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$88.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DSG. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a market cap of C$7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.81.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$124.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total value of C$630,880.00. Also, Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total value of C$6,272,540.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,493,202.19. Insiders sold a total of 102,861 shares of company stock worth $8,443,762 in the last 90 days.

About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

