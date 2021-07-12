The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.52

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$89.52 and last traded at C$89.26, with a volume of 2747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$88.10.
A number of brokerages recently commented on DSG. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
The company has a market cap of C$7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.81.
In related news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total value of C$630,880.00. Also, Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total value of C$6,272,540.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,493,202.19. Insiders sold a total of 102,861 shares of company stock worth $8,443,762 in the last 90 days.
About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
