The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAKE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $51.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $80,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

