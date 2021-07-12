The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Up to $51.66

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.66, but opened at $53.04. The Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $53.14, with a volume of 6,588 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $867,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $782,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 122,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 104,371 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

