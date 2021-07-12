The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Up to $51.66

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.66, but opened at $53.04. The Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $53.14, with a volume of 6,588 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,217,000 after purchasing an additional 225,749 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

