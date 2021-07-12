The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at $495,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $20,600,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 121.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $332,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.75. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

