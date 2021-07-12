The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,736,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,337,011 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up about 0.5% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.47% of The Charles Schwab worth $5,262,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.30. 132,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,984,688. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

