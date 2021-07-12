The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $54.50

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $51.50 to $54.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,805,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 897.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,472 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.