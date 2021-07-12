The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells $2,400,650.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

On Tuesday, June 29th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.70, for a total value of $2,574,250.00.

On Friday, June 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,025.84, for a total value of $2,564,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.59, for a total value of $2,518,975.00.

On Monday, June 21st, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.02, for a total value of $2,467,550.00.

On Friday, June 18th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.58, for a total transaction of $2,433,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total transaction of $2,508,350.00.

On Monday, June 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total transaction of $2,560,425.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total transaction of $2,594,350.00.

On Friday, June 4th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total value of $2,761,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $973.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,044.89. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $583.97 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,266.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.