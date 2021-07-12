The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stake Lessened by Ulysses Management LLC

Ulysses Management LLC cut its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. The Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 646.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

In other The Bancorp news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.18. 133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,915. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.41. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.