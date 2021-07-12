Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.5% of Woodline Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $65,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.41. 16,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,653. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.84. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $175.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

