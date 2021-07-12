TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Down to $4.00

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $3.89. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 19,639 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 408,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 272,959 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 92,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 59,819 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 427,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107,538 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.