TerraUSD One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.20 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $19.20 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006509 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000133 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,929,703,765 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

