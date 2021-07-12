TenCore Partners LP Sells 85,305 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

TenCore Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,305 shares during the quarter. Woodward comprises about 1.3% of TenCore Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TenCore Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Woodward worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Woodward by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

WWD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.58. The company had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,130. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Truist upped their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.