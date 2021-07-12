Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,948,774 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.03.

NYSE:TME opened at $12.88 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

