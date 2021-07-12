Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 30th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.93. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

