Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 30th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.93. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $8.23.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.