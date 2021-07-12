Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TELDF has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELDF remained flat at $$2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $3.26.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

