Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $486.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $467.00.

TFX stock opened at $422.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.29. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

