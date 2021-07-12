Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLTZY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
Tele2 AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$6.80 during midday trading on Monday. 31 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $7.49.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.22%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.
About Tele2 AB (publ)
Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.
