Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Jul 12th, 2021

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.03.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$29.28 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$13.46 and a 1 year high of C$32.27. The company has a market cap of C$15.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

