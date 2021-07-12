Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.03.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$29.28 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$13.46 and a 1 year high of C$32.27. The company has a market cap of C$15.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

